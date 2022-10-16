"Sami is a su*k up" – Former WWE manager predicts Roman Reigns' plans for the Honorary Uce

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Sami Zayn's relationship with The Bloodline, especially with Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline turned up on the season premiere of RAW this past week. Roman Reigns wanted to take up the issue with Jey Uso, who upset him by being the loudest member of the faction.

However, Sami Zayn intervened amidst raucous cheers from the audience and asked Jey to be a little cool like Jimmy and Solo.

The wrestling veteran discussed The Bloodline's recent appearance on RAW on the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru. He mentioned that Zayn has been doing a great job of cozying up to The Bloodline.

He suggested that The Tribal Chief can clearly see through the ruse but keeps humoring the Honorary Uce because he plans to use him in the future.

"Everybody has a different way of processing Sami Zayn, and Sami is being brilliant at doing this which is why he's getting over in the group. Jimmy is just kinda laid back or whatever but Jey is the one that's adamantly against Sami but he's doing it for legitimate reasons because he can see and knows that Sami is a su*k up. Roman realizes that also but he's gonna use Sami but Jey doesn't want to tolerate him. They've put a lot of thought into this." [From 3:56 - 4:30]

You can watch the full video here:

Jim Cornette praised Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

During the same conversation on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette praised the faction and stated that they are the biggest stable in the business at the moment. He mentioned that all of them looked like bonafide superstars and held their own on-screen.

"Roman Reigns is great, Paul Heyman's great, Sami Zayn is incredible. He's getting these Sami chants every time he opens his mouth or even he'll hold his finger up, 'May I speak?' and he's become one of their biggest babyfaces as a giant sycophantic su*k up. But at least on this show, he's fun to watch."

Cornette also mentioned that Sami Zayn has managed to transition as one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE despite s**king up to the stable.

What do you think of Sami Zayn and the rest of The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments below.

