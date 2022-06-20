Wrestling veteran says Vince McMahon selling WWE will be the "end of the wrestling business"

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette feels that Vince McMahon not being in charge of the company could spell doom for the pro wrestling business.

WWE is a publicly-listed company, but McMahon still holds the majority of control of the company.

On his Jim Cornette Experience show, Cornette stated that the pro wrestling industry could suffer immensely if McMahon weren't at the helm of affairs in the long run.

"I think the WWE without Vince McMahon in charge, one way or another - I'm not talking about creative, we know what I think about his creative - the WWE without Vince McMahon around will be a giant clusterfu*k. And then it will be sold and will turn into a corporate conglomerate that bears even less resemblance to pro wrestling than it does already."

He added:

"All of the people who've never been in the wrestling will be tickled pink to work there because it's such a lovely place filled with lollypops and sunshine and friendship and rainbows, and it will be the beginning of the end of the wrestling business. I'm thinking this wrestling war is the first time one side didn't win and it didn't propel both of their business to new heights. This is going to be the wrestling war that finishes the whole business off," said Cornette. [From 4:01:18 to 4:02:16]

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"If you call and pitch and are creditable, we'll hear the pitch."



"We're not trying to sell. There are no internal meetings about selling this company."



The full chat with Nick Khan clarifies the 'open for business' line."If you call and pitch and are creditable, we'll hear the pitch.""We're not trying to sell. There are no internal meetings about selling this company."The full chat with @arielhelwani drops Sunday Nick Khan clarifies the 'open for business' line."If you call and pitch and are creditable, we'll hear the pitch.""We're not trying to sell. There are no internal meetings about selling this company."The full chat with @arielhelwani drops Sunday 👀 https://t.co/T11k5f3YTN

Cornette feels that AEW President Tony Khan cannot take advantage of the current situation, while another company will take over Vince McMahon's company.

Is Vince McMahon looking to sell WWE?

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston I talked with 5 people in the WWE investor community in the last 24 hours about the notion that the company's recent actions indicate they're preparing for a sale. Not one of them thought so. Even the stock price is no-selling wrestling Twitter. I talked with 5 people in the WWE investor community in the last 24 hours about the notion that the company's recent actions indicate they're preparing for a sale. Not one of them thought so. Even the stock price is no-selling wrestling Twitter. https://t.co/xSXOLdn8r1

Over the last few years, there have been numerous rumors that various companies may be interested in buying the Stamford-based promotion.

The company's president, Nick Khan, clarified a few months ago that they had spoken to a few parties regarding the sale of the company, but they aren't actively looking to sell it.

Khan rejected rumors of the company being on the market last year as well when NBCUniversal was linked with buying the company.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jim Cornette Experience and H/T Sportskeeda.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far