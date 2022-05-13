"Just looks weird" – Jim Cornette on ex-WWE United States Champion

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette criticized the gimmicks of Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, calling the former weird-looking.

Corbin and Moss were friends in WWE, but the former turned on his partner on SmackDown last month. The two had a match at WrestleMania Backlash last Sunday, which Moss won.

While speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru show, Cornette discussed Corbin and Moss' match at WrestleMania Backlash, which he didn't enjoy. He then had this to say about Corbin:

"Happy Corbin just looks weird. He looks like he's been floating in the river for days." (from 10:46 to 10:51)

However, Cornette believes Madcap Moss could've been a better superstar if he didn't have his current gimmick:

"But, Moshpit [Madcap Moss], if they hadn't given him that gimmick and saddled him with this accomplice and that name and outfit and everything, he looks like he they could've done something with him. If this isn't a modern-day Red Rooster gimmick, nothing is. Moshpit will probably have a short, unhappy career in pro wrestling." (from 10:52 to 11:14)

Moss recently disclosed he's interested in a field away from WWE

The SmackDown star wants to follow in the footsteps of Dolph Ziggler and pursue a career in comedy:

"It’s something I’ve talked to Dolph Ziggler about because he’s done that and taken that step. It takes a lot of guts…it’s something that, some day, I may do. It’s something I’ve thought about and have talked to people about. As of now, there are no plans. I’m focused on in-ring, but possibly in the future for sure.”

Moss has been in WWE since 2014 and debuted on the main roster in 2020 as part of RAW Underground. He joined Corbin's faction last year and turned babyface when Corbin betrayed him last month.

