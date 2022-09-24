Jim Cornette says WWE SmackDown star is a "pain in the a**" but excellent in the ring 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has praised former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn for his excellent in-ring ability.

Before The Master Strategist's stint in WWE, he and Cornette worked together in Ring of Honor. Back then, the latter was part of ROH's creative team, and Zayn portrayed the El Generico gimmick.

On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the veteran recently reviewed Sami Zayn's match with Ricochet from SmackDown. Cornette was impressed by the work both stars put into the bout, singling out Zayn, who he feels has no physique but is stronger than he looks.

"Sami Zayn, I've said this, his in-ring work is excellent. He's got no fu**ing physique whatsoever. He's stronger than he looks and his work is great," said Cornette. [0:28-0:40]

He continued

"Even though he's a pain in the a**, I've never said Sami couldn't go," added Cornette. [4:13-4:18]

Cornette then disclosed how he wanted to give Zayn a push in ROH when he went by the El Generico gimmick. He apparently wanted him to remove his mask and cut promos.

However, The Master Strategist didn't sign a contract with ROH and went to WWE instead.

Sami Zayn became an official part of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown this week

Zayn was officially added to The Bloodline this week on SmackDown by Roman Reigns when he was awarded the title of "Honorary Uce."

Reigns initially told Zayn that he should never wear a "Bloodline" T-shirt again but was given a new shirt with the words "Honorary Uce" written on it.

The Bloodline now comprises six members - Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and the latest addition, Sami Zayn.

