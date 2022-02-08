Jim Cornette reacts to WWE reportedly canceling Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 38 match

Jim Cornette believes WWE’s creative team should never have made plans to book Seth Rollins against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 38.

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer recently reported that the Rollins vs. McMahon rivalry was due to begin in the 2022 Royal Rumble match. Vince McMahon then removed Rollins from the 30-man contest at short notice, resulting in a disagreement with his son.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Cornette, who has four decades’ experience in wrestling, spoke on the Jim Cornette Experience about reports that Shane has been “quietly let go” by WWE:

“I heard he was supposed to come out and go to WrestleMania with Seth Rollins? My God, that’s an indictment of creative if nothing else… if the f***ing main event of WrestleMania for a guy as big a level of star as Seth Rollins in the company is to wrestle Shane McMahon…”

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Adam Scherr invites Shane McMahon to Control the Narrative Adam Scherr invites Shane McMahon to Control the Narrative👀 https://t.co/VjkRWifFW2

Shane McMahon has competed at five of the last six WrestleMania events. His most recent one-on-one encounter came during the first night of WrestleMania 37, where he lost a Steel Cage match against Braun Strowman.

What’s next for Seth Rollins and Shane McMahon?

WWE @WWE

Enter



Will this be the year for Seth "Freakin" Rollins? The one thing @WWERollins has never done...Enter #WrestleMania as #WWEChampion Will this be the year for Seth "Freakin" Rollins? The one thing @WWERollins has never done...Enter #WrestleMania as #WWEChampion!Will this be the year for Seth "Freakin" Rollins? https://t.co/9Dt6d2pqLL

Rollins will be one of five challengers for Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia on February 19. Beyond that event, it is currently unclear who the former Shield member will face at WrestleMania 38.

As for Shane McMahon, Jim Cornette is unsure what lies ahead for him in WWE. For now, he does not expect to see Vince McMahon’s son appear on television again before WrestleMania takes place on April 2-3:

“Shane probably got ticked off because he thought what he was gonna do was right, and they probably decided it was gonna be more trouble in the locker room and more of this kind of trouble if we extend this through February and March, so let’s just nip it in the bud and go in a different direction.”

Rollins and McMahon have never faced each other in a singles match. Their only previous meeting took place at Survivor Series 2016 when Team SmackDown (including McMahon) defeated Team RAW (including Rollins).

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to have seen Seth Rollins vs. Shane McMahon? Yes No 40 votes so far