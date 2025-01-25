Jim Cornette singles out top WWE Superstar for having a "way with phrases"

Jim Cornette singled out a top WWE Superstar for his promo skills. The veteran credited the man in question and his challenger for selling Saturday Night's Main Event.

Many have ascertained that the upcoming edition's headliner is World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Jey Uso. Cornette was sold on the contest when the two engaged in a war of words last week.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former manager praised The Ring General for his exceptional promo skills. What struck a chord with Cornette is when the World Heavyweight Champion ridiculed Main Event Jey as a pretender when he is the titleholder of the red brand:

"Gunther comes out with a suit and no socks. What a heel! And their promo-ing their match at Saturday Night's Main Event which was set up basically because Jey wants the world title and Gunther has disrespected him; laughed at him. He said, 'Are you serious?' And he doesn't consider Jey as any competition. Again, Gunther — what a heel! He says, 'You know, you really are a funny little man. Acting like the company mascots for all these fans here.' He's got an amazing way with phrases," Jim Cornette said. [From 3:55 to 4:34]

Jim Cornette says WWE has positioned Jey Uso as a prominent challenger for Gunther in 2025

While discussing Roman Reigns potentially going after World Heavyweight Champion Gunther this year, Jim Cornette pointed to The Tribal Chief's lingering issues with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Although both men already have two WrestleMania main events behind them, Cornette is fairly certain that WWE will go with that as the main event program this year. On the flip side, Gunther needs a worthy challenger, and the veteran feels that Jey Uso is positioned in that role:

"Well see, that's the thing. Roman has to go after Cody because it wouldn't make any sense otherwise. But since they have two World Titles, they got to have somebody who wants the other one, and that's where Jey comes in," Cornette said.

After failing to dethrone Gunther when the latter was Intercontinental Champion last year, could Jey Uso shock The Ring General by stealing one tonight?

