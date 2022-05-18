"I couldn't believe it" - Jim Cornette surprised young kids are cheering for WWE RAW star

WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes is being presented as a top superstar, and the fanbase has been won over by him, as per Jim Cornette.

Since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has been showcased as a key figure in the company, which is evident from his on-screen presentation. He also replaced Roman Reigns on the Hell in a Cell poster, which clearly shows that the company wants to give him a big push.

During an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette noted how The American Nightmare's grand entrances have portrayed the latter as a major star.

"Again, you can see the difference, with the big entrance, he looks bigger in this environment, Cody does. He's not an indie wrestler, he's not even necessarily a professional wrestler, he's a sports entertainer, that's what he is. And in this environment, with these presentations, the way they do things, it fits, and this audience is taken to him as a star because he's being presented as one. So this, the audience, the WWE audience already [chanting] 'Cody, Cody,' and there's kids in the audience, did you see that, children, children, under the age of 14 or 15. I couldn't believe it," said Cornette. (From 1:20 to 2:20)

The veteran manager feels that Cody's current persona fits the mold of a sports entertainer.

WWE star Cody in his presentation in the company

The American Nightmare was thankful to Kevin Dunn for the "pyro and grandeur" that the latter has given him since his return.

He also noted that the team is working on expanding his overall presentation every week.

“I’m on the flagship show. Look at the pyro and grandeur. Hats off to Kevin Dunn and his team for taking the ‘American Nightmare’ and expanding upon it. I know I must be better every week," said Rhodes.

It'll be interesting to see how long WWE will give Cody a push and feature him as one of the top guys on their roster. The American Nightmare has continued his rivalry with Seth Rollins, and the two will face off once again at Hell in a Cell.

What are your thoughts on the Prodigal Son's current presentation? Sound off in the comments below.

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and H/T Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Edited by Pratik Singh