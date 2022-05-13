Roman Reigns removed from Hell in a Cell poster; replaced with top WWE RAW star

Top WWE Superstar Roman Reigns may not feature on next month's Hell in a Cell show as he has been replaced by Cody Rhodes in the official poster.

A recent report stated that The Tribal Chief would not be part of WWE's Hell in a Cell show but he will feature in other events during the summer. Reigns will also not be involved in house shows and has also not been advertised for some episodes of SmackDown.

The original poster for Hell in a Cell featured Reigns in the forefront, but he has now been replaced by Cody Rhodes. The other Superstars in the poster — Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Edge, are still present after the update.

Hell in a Cell will be the sixth Premium Live Event of 2022, following this past month's WrestleMania Backlash.

Roman Reigns' new WWE deal allows him to work fewer dates

Reigns recently signed a new deal with the company where he will perform on fewer dates, as per a report from Fightful:

"It's not it for him. But the situation is that he got a new deal, and the new deal is for far less dates. So, he's not going to be doing; I don't know how many house shows he is going to be doing, but it would be much less than the number that he is doing right now."

The Tribal Chief is advertised to appear at the next two Premium Live Events after Hell in a Cell — Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. Reigns currently holds both top men's titles — the WWE Championship and Universal Championship, but he didn't defend either title at WrestleMania Backlash.

