Jim Cornette says former WWE Women's Champ has to face male stars; names Finn Balor as possible opponent

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is being held back by just facing women superstars as per Jim Cornette.

Alongside Damian Priest and newest member Finn Balor, Ripley is currently a part of The Judgment Day faction in WWE. She was in a six-person mixed tag team match at the Hell in a Cell show where Judgment Day faced the team of Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan.

While discussing the six-man mixed tag team match at Hell in a Cell, Jim Cornette - on his Drive-Thru podcast - said he wants to see Rhea Ripley face male stars.

While he despises intergender matches, the former manager would like to see The Eradicator face Finn Balor.

"I'd like to see Ripley against Balor, because - I hate intergender wrestling, but I would just like to see it personally. Ripley is being held back by having to work exclusively with the other girls. She is capable of so much more, it's like she works like a guy - the body language, the emotion she shows, everything, it's not just the girl stuff. She's a natural - and she knows how to work heel too," said Cornette. [From 1:10:05 to 1:10:55]

On the latest episode of RAW, Ripley became the #1 contender for the WWE RAW Women's Title after she defeated Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Alexa Bliss in a fatal four-way match. The Eradicator will face the current champion, Bianca Belair, at Money in the Bank next month.

Rhea Ripley discussed an intergender match in WWE with a fellow Judgment Day member

Ripley is good friends with Damian Priest, and the two have previously spoken about an intergender tag team match.

"Yeah, Damian and I, we've been mates for a long time, we've talked about doing intergender tag matches. For the longest time, we're pretty much the same human, our gear is very very same similar, the way that we look at life is pretty similar, we act the same," said Ripley.

The WWE RAW Superstar stated that she and her Judgment Day partner have the same likes and dislikes and that even their gear looks very similar.

After the trio kicked Edge out of the group on RAW, it will be interesting to see if anyone else gets included or ejected. If The Judgment Day imploded, there could be a possibility of Ripley facing Priest or Balor, which would be an interesting match.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far