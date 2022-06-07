Judgment Day assaults Edge after new member joins

WWE announced ahead of tonight's episode of RAW that The Judgment Day will be unveiling their newest member.

People might have expected Finn Balor to be revealed as the newest recruit as he walked down the aisle after his music hit to shake hands with Edge. But no one expected him, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley to turn against the Hall of Famer.

The Archer of Infamy struck down the confused Edge with a blow, and then all three started stomping on the 11-time WWE World Champion. The Rated-R Superstar was then subjected to further punishment through multiple attacks.

First, Balor delivered the Coup de Grace on him, and then he assisted Priest to drop Edge on the announcer's table with the Razor's Edge. The former Universal Champion then locked in the crossface on the now-ousted leader with the part of a steel chair made famous by Edge.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Priest delivered the final blow by hitting the Ultimate Opportunist with a con-chair-to and stood tall with Balor and Ripley over the motionless body of Edge to signify a new beginning for Judgment Day.

The new lineup of Judgment Day has raised a lot of questions

While the actions of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley completely caught the WWE Universe off-guard, the bigger question is, where does The Judgment Day go from here?

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

If Balor will be their new leader from now on, what's in it for him, and what will happen to AJ Styles' feud with Edge?

Styles was not seen tonight on RAW as he could be nursing the wound that he received last night in the mixed tag team match at Hell in a Cell.

Although he was not present on tonight's RAW, he is sure to have seen what unfolded tonight. Will Styles be locking heads with his former ally in the form of Balor now? There are a lot of questions, and we hope that The New Judgment Day can answer them soon.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far