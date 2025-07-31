Jim Ross gets candid about Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage's attitude problems in WWE

Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage were two of the biggest names in the wrestling business in the 1980s and 1990s. In his latest podcast episode, legendary commentator Jim Ross spoke honestly about his experiences with both men.

Hogan defeated his former Mega Powers partner in the WrestleMania 5 main event in 1989. The iconic wrestlers were close friends in real life for several years. However, they fell out after Savage allegedly thought The Hulkster wanted to take his ex-wife, Miss Elizabeth, away from him.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said Hogan and Savage were difficult to deal with behind the scenes due to their egos and lack of trust:

"I've been around talents that had massive egos and didn't trust and weren't fun to work with. I said that before about Savage. I didn't dislike Savage. I just disliked his attitude and how he conducted his day-to-day business. Was he talented? Hell yeah, he was talented, obviously. Amazing star. But he was his own worst enemy at times. And so was Hulk." [49:06 – 49:35]

Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. In 2011, Savage died aged 58 after suffering a sudden heart attack while driving.

Jim Ross compares Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage to WWE's next generation

Although he is best known as a commentator, Jim Ross assembled WWE's talent roster in the 1990s and 2000s. During that time, he also managed wrestlers' pay as part of his job as a talent relations executive.

While Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage were tough to communicate with, Ross never had problems with The Rock and Steve Austin.

"I know it's true," Ross said when asked if Austin refused to wrestle Hogan. "I talked to Steve about it. Steve and I, we're very close, and he confided in me a lot because he could trust me. He could trust me, and I appreciated that, and it helped me manage the entire roster a lot better because Rock trusted me and Steve trusted me, and so consequently the word got out within the talent roster itself, and it helped me manage better." [48:21 – 48:52]

Ross also elaborated on the key reason why Austin had no interest in working with Hulk Hogan in 2002 and 2003.

Please credit Grilling JR and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

