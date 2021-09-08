Jim Ross speculates The Undertaker played a role in Lex Luger not becoming WWE Champion

The Undertaker is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Fans are aware that he has an ear-in with Vince McMahon and, according to Jim Ross, that might have been the case when Lex Luger took on Yokozuna for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam in 1993.

On Grillin' JR, Ross said Luger repeatedly tried to be the 'top guy', but it never came to pass. The first time around was back at SummerSlam in 1993, where Luger won by count-out and not the WWE title.

Ross said that Luger could have become WWE Champion had specific stipulations been put in place, such as winning the title by count-out or disqualification, but that didn't happen as The Undertaker had a special in-ring equation with Yokozuna.

"Yoko could have done the same thing, took a big old bump, couldn't have made it back into the ring and Luger wins the title by count out. That could have happened. Would it have been ideal? No, not really. But if you're hell bent on not beating Yoko and that have been some of the influence of The Undertaker as well Conrad because Undertaker loved working with Yokozuna. They drew money. They had a great relationship in and out of the ring and they sold tickets. So, you know, well, we can't beat Yoko. It goes back to where when wrestlers are really active, wrestlers are really involved in the creative, sometimes, it's not totally objective. They're looking out for their own, you know, who's going to butter my bread?"

Awesome pic of Yokozuna, Undertaker and the fake Undertaker, Brian Lee, backstage at SummerSlam 1994 📸 pic.twitter.com/tqkVKOOWF3 — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) June 12, 2021

Ross believes Vince may have made up his mind after hearing from Pat Patterson and Bruce Prichard to move on from Lex Luger. It's certainly interesting to see how things would have turned out differently had Luger won the title.

Jim Ross earlier talked about how The Undertaker helped other WWE stars

Undertaker with his friend, the late-great "Crush" Brian Adams (RIP) pic.twitter.com/Gjt7KpZJ4A — Pro Wrestling Stories (@pws_official) May 12, 2021

In an earlier episode of Grillin' JR, Ross said wrestlers – like Brian Adams aka Crush – got an extra look because The Undertaker liked them. He said:

"I'm sure 'Taker had plenty of talks with him. They were good buddies. They traveled together. So, you know that Brian's going to get the extra look simply because Taker liked him. If Taker likes you, that means you get a match with him or two or 10, whatever may be. So that was Brian's issue. I just really didn't know what the formula was to unlock his motivational brain to get him to be."

The Undertaker has undoubtedly been an influence in the WWE locker room, and it's known if you commanded the respect of The Undertaker, it meant something.

