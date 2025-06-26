Jim Ross hopes "exhausted" star sticks with WWE after recent announcement

Jim Ross worked as a WWE commentator for a combined 23 years before leaving the company in 2019. In a recent podcast episode, the legendary announcer reacted to Pat McAfee taking a break from the broadcast table.
McAfee became RAW's color commentator when the show premiered on Netflix on January 6. However, the former NFL star has been missing from the announce desk in recent weeks because he felt "pretty exhausted" and needed a break.
On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross agreed with host Conrad Thompson that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon might not have allowed McAfee to take time off. He also praised the 38-year-old and wished him well for the future in WWE.
"It was very rare," Ross said, discussing commentator absences during McMahon's regime. "Well, you know, he's a unique act, and he kinda steers his own ship, it seems like. He's got a good gig there, man. I'm sure he's making great money. He's working a part-time schedule, so good for him. I hope he continues to do well and sticks with it. He adds to the shows because he's so irreverent and different." [5:39 – 6:10]
NXT's Corey Graves has stepped in for McAfee to work alongside Michael Cole during the RAW color commentator's absence.
Jim Ross on Pat McAfee possibly becoming bigger than WWE
Some wrestling fans reacted negatively to Pat McAfee's absence, prompting the announcer to issue a statement on X. He reminded people that he hosts a sports show five days a week and has a two-year-old daughter to look after.
Jim Ross has no problem with McAfee's break, but he fears the former football player could outgrow the WWE product:
"I'm a fan of his work, and I'm glad that he's still doing what he does, but you don't want to get some announcer bigger than the product. I'm not saying that's the case here, but it's getting close." [6:14 – 6:29]
McAfee also wrestles sporadically for WWE. In his most recent match, Michael Cole's commentary partner lost to Gunther at Backlash on May 10.
