Jim Ross reacts to WWE banning Vickie Guerrero over AEW appearances

WWE banned Superstars from appearing on Vickie Guerrero's Excuse Me podcast.

Vickie Guerrero worked in WWE from 2005 to 2014 (Image: WWE)

Jim Ross has termed WWE banning Vickie Guerrero over some AEW appearances as "Mickey Mouse" move. Ross, while in conversation with Conrad Thompson on Grilling JR podcast, talked about WWE's actions against Vickie Guerrero. He also spoke about why Vickie and Eddie Guerrero's daughter Shaul did not make it in the WWE.

Vickie Guerrero out of favor with WWE

According to Vickie Guerrero, WWE banned Superstars from appearing on her Excuse Me podcast after she made an appearance for All Elite Wrestling in December. It now seems that WWE doesn't want to do any business with her. Since then, Vickie Guerrero has been making more frequent appearances on AEW TV. She recently appeared on AEW Dynamite as one of the cheerleaders during Chris Jericho's Pep Rally.

According to WrestlingNews.co, Ross explained what he thought about WWE's move to 'blackball' Vickie Guerrero.

"How Mickey Mouse is that sh*t? You're going to take her off for being on a YouTube show? Did she say anything disparaging regarding your brand? Not a damn word. You got to be sh*tting me. That's incredulous to me that we are even talking about that because you would think, that can't be true, Conrad. Vickie would not have said she had been cut off, whatever that means. What it meant was it probably she is just not going to get anymore bookings. She probably hasn't been under contract for quite some time, but it is just childish. I'm embarrassed to even think about how that was, after all she had gone through with that company. She delivered the goods for three years. She was a significant character on television as any new talent that WWE had in a long time."

Vickie Guerrero, wife of the late Superstar Eddie Guerrero, had worked in WWE from 2005-14. She last appeared on WWE television in late 2018 when she had a cameo on the 1000th episode of SmackDown.

Jim Ross feels Shaul Guerrero "wasn't a natural"

Talking about Shaul Guerrero, Jim Ross said that she did not make it in the WWE as she 'wasn't a natural'.

"She didn't have the great aptitude to be an in ring performer. Because of her father being one of the greatest of all time, he casted a massive shadow and I think she always felt like she had to do some things like her dad did, have some of that Guerrero mystique and stylings. I just never thought she was comfortable in the ring.

"I'm really glad, that she got that out of her head and moved on. I think she will be happier and healthier in the long run."

"I'm really glad, that she got that out of her head and moved on. I think she will be happier and healthier in the long run."

Advertisement

Shaul Guerrero was in NXT a few years ago but never made it up to the main roster.