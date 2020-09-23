It's now confirmed that Road Warrior Animal has passed away at the age of 60. The WWE legend was a powerhouse in the ring and alongside Hawk, devastated tag teams with their hard-hitting style. The fans were captivated by the natural machismo they possessed as they strode to the ring.

At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush — RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) September 23, 2020

While it's unclear what caused his death, the family plans to release an official statement later today. Jim Ross reacted to the news on Twitter.

Jim Ross was planning to see Animal this weekend

Jim Ross was saddened to hear about Animal's passing and revealed he was going to meet him at an event in Tennessee on Saturday.

Shocked to hear of the passing of @RWAnimal.



An iconic figure in our business who I was looking forward to seeing this Saturday night in Jackson, Tennessee at the @JerryLawler celebration.



Condolences to Joe’s family and friends. 🙏🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 23, 2020

While Animal and Hawk were known for their WWE exploits, Animal revealed that he preferred working in WCW over WWE. He said:

You know, once you get into the locker room, I'll tell you what, main difference I saw was that the WCW locker room wasn't as uptight. You know what I mean? Everybody had to really watch their p's and q's in what they say in the WWF locker room, cause if you said something, disagreed with somebody, you were considered a s**t disturber. In WCW you could say something like that. As far as the guys themselves, guys where the same in both locker rooms. You knew who your stooge guys were that would go to the boss and tell 'em what you said. You knew who your good guys were who you could talk to.

Unfortunately, Animal is no longer with us, but he will be remembered for the years to come. Both Animal and Hawk created a legacy that very few teams have ever come close to replicating, and that says a lot about the impact that The Road Warriors had on pro wrestling.