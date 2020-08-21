Jim Ross says Sting deserved better in WWE 

Sting will go down in history as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. His exploits are legendary, and his transformation from his original beach-blonde look to The Crow gimmick in WCW's heyday in the 1990s was genius. His subsequent run in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling wasn't necessarily on the same level, but the fans did get Joker Sting.

Sting eventually came to WWE, but his only WrestleMania appearance resulted in a loss to Triple H, and he soon retired after sustaining an injury during a match with Seth Rollins. On Grilling JR, Jim Ross said that Sting's WWE run was underwhelming.

Jim Ross believed that WWE didn't give Sting credit for being a big star

Jim Ross said that WWE didn't do right by Sting and he deserved better in the organization. He said:

"I was underwhelmed by Sting's WWE run. I thought he should have come in guns blazing and had to give the fans the chance to tap into his passion, his emotions. He was a big star. I don't think he was ever given the credit in WWE for being the star that he was. And many will say, speculate, that it may have been because you know the WWE didn't create Sting. They didn't give him his name. They didn't give him his persona. Nothing! If that was a factor, I hope it wasn't, but if it was, it's embarrassing. But I thought he was underwhelming. I thought we could have done a lot more of that situation."

"I was very disappointed with Sting's run. He deserved better. Sting deserved better than he got in WWE. But he sure got paid very, very well. But I wish he would have had more..more accolades and that feel that I'm still somebody."

Jim Ross also said that WWE wanted him for a long time. But unfortunately, there was a 'caveat'. According to JR, Sting was not 'their guy.'

While Jim Ross is speculating, it does feel that Sting should have had a much better run in WWE than he did. Sting may be retired, but fans will stay have the luxury of watching his classic matches on the WWE Network.