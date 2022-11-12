Jim Ross says Vince McMahon didn't have confidence in popular former WWE Champion

According to legendary commentator Jim Ross, Vince McMahon did not trust Rob Van Dam (RVD) to be one of WWE's top stars.

RVD quickly established himself as a WWE fan favorite in 2001. Despite his overwhelming popularity, the ECW legend was often involved in mid-card storylines during his first few years with the company.

The latest episode of Grilling JR revolved around Survivor Series 2002, where RVD competed in the inaugural Elimination Chamber match. Ross said he was under the impression that McMahon did not have faith in the high-flying superstar as a main-eventer:

"I just don't think Vince had confidence in him. I think that maybe was due to some external forces that didn't wanna lose their foothold because Van Dam would have got over if he'd have gotten that opportunity." [1:46:26 – 1:46:39]

Ross also speculated that RVD's marijuana use might have contributed toward McMahon's initial reluctance to push him as a star attraction.

Jim Ross on Triple H's role alongside Vince McMahon in 2002

Survivor Series 2002 saw The Big Show and Shawn Michaels win the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships from Brock Lesnar and Triple H, respectively. At the time, the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer suggested that The Game might have used his backstage power to influence the two title changes.

Addressing the report, Jim Ross explained how the current WWE Chief Content Officer combined his roles as a wrestler and creative team member:

"I think Triple H, he was also taking on a different role, and he continued to get more and more of a foothold with the old man [Vince McMahon]. But Van Dam was a threat to a lot of guys because he was unique and talented and, for whatever reason, the audience gravitated towards Rob. They liked him. They liked watching his work. That's why I think he would have been a great babyface champion." [1:47:08 – 1:47:40]

RVD finally won the WWE Championship in 2006. However, he was forced to lose the title just 22 days later after being arrested for marijuana possession.

