Jim Ross thinks retired WWE icon could still wrestle now

Legendary commentator Jim Ross recently gave his thoughts on whether WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is still capable of wrestling.

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020 after 30 years in WWE. The 58-year-old has been involved in physical altercations with superstars including Bron Breakker and LA Knight on television over the last year. However, an official in-ring return does not appear to be on the cards.

Ross worked with The Deadman for more than two decades in WWE. On his Grilling JR podcast, the AEW announcer said his long-time friend probably still has the ability to step into the ring one more time:

"I'm not advertising or trying to promote another match for 'Taker at this stage of his career but, quite honestly, he could still go out there and have one great match with the right opponent because he's just so skilled that he could bring out the best in that opponent," Ross stated. [1:13:18 – 1:13:34]

Ross also offered his opinion on Hulk Hogan's claim that The Undertaker injured him during their infamous Survivor Series 1991 match.

Jim Ross on The Undertaker's current WWE role

Outside the ring, The Undertaker tells stories about his career on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast. He also interacts with fans at his 1 deadMAN SHOW speaking events.

Jim Ross believes the wrestling legend is the perfect person to offer advice to WWE's next generation of superstars:

"'Taker will always contribute to the success of WWE to some degree, and I can't imagine the talents, if 'Taker's at an arena, at an event, that the talents will flock to him and ask questions and get feedback. You can always tell when a talent was more than happy to help out another talent. 'Taker had a great skillset for that, quite frankly." [1:13:53 – 1:14:24]

Ross was a WWE commentator and talent relations executive when The Undertaker formed the Ministry of Darkness faction in 1998. On this week's podcast, he clarified whether The Phenom seriously considered retirement around that time.

