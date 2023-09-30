Jim Ross on Triple H replacing legend's WWE Hall of Fame ring

AEW commentator Jim Ross recently gave credit to Triple H for his thoughtful gesture following the passing of Ric Flair's son Reid.

In 2013, Reid passed away at the age of 25 after a drug overdose. Flair placed one of his two Hall of Fame rings on his son's finger before the casket closed at his funeral. He later gave his second Hall of Fame ring to his other son, David. When Triple H found out, he made sure WWE gifted Flair a new Hall of Fame ring with Reid's name engraved on it.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross praised Triple H for being so kind to his long-time mentor at a difficult time of his life:

"Triple H is such a Ric Flair fan and proponent of Naitch [Flair], so nothing really surprised me as far as how Ric was treated. He was treated very professionally, very lovingly. I credit Triple H primarily for that because of the relationship that those two had, because Ric had been a major influence in the professional life of Triple H for many, many years." [59:02 – 59:32]

Flair received his first WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2008. Four years later, he joined WWE's elite group again as a member of the Four Horsemen stable.

Jim Ross on the importance of the WWE Hall of Fame

More than 200 legends have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame since the ceremony was introduced in 1993. Ric Flair is one of only eight people to receive two WWE Hall of Fame inductions.

Jim Ross, a 2007 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, is honored to be part of the prestigious group:

"Sometimes it's hard to evaluate and to describe these Hall of Fame rings. I got one, 2007, and I wear it on TV every week. I wear it when I'm out and about. I'm proud of it and happy to have it. Nothing surprises me there with Naitch. He deserves some happiness, there's no doubt about that, after the tragedy and the heartbreak that he had just suffered." [59:51 – 1:00:23]

