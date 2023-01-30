Jimmy Uso breaks silence after Roman Reigns' WWE Royal Rumble attack on Sami Zayn

Jimmy Uso took to social media to give his reaction after Roman Reigns punished Sami Zayn at the end of the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble.

Reigns defeated Kevin Owens in the main event to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. A dramatic post-match segment concluded with The Tribal Chief attacking Zayn with a steel chair after the honorary Bloodline member betrayed him.

Posting on his Instagram Stories, Jimmy Uso shared a picture of Zayn receiving a steel chair shot from Reigns. He accompanied the image with the caption, "Dam dawg."

Jimmy Uso watched Roman Reigns' attack on Sami Zayn.

Following his victory, Reigns ordered the rest of The Bloodline to attack the defenseless Owens. Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa obeyed their leader's demand, but Zayn was reluctant to inflict further punishment on his long-time best friend.

The Tribal Chief wanted Zayn to pledge his allegiance to The Bloodline by striking a handcuffed Owens with a steel chair. The three-time Intercontinental Champion refused and hit Reigns with the weapon instead.

Moments later, Zayn found himself on the receiving end of a three-on-one attack at the hands of Jimmy Uso, Reigns, and Sikoa. Jey Uso, who recently became friends with Zayn after months of animosity, left the ring without laying a hand on the former Honorary Uce.

What's next for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?

Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will challenge for a WWE world title in the main event of WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2. It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns will still hold the WWE and/or Universal Championship when the event takes place.

Before WrestleMania, WWE is set to hold the Elimination Chamber event on February 18. The show will emanate from Sami Zayn's hometown of Montreal, prompting speculation that he could face Reigns in a blockbuster title match.

There is also talk that Jey Uso could challenge his cousin in the near future. Jey posted the words "run it back" on Instagram after the Royal Rumble, referencing the times he fought Reigns in 2021.

