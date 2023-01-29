5 things WWE could be planning for Elimination Chamber after the Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble delivered, and the next Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber, is just three weeks away. The creative team will definitely look to build certain storylines from the first episode of WWE RAW following the Royal Rumble that will make Elimination Chamber a must-watch.

The show will be held in Montreal, Canada, where fans will see many Canadian Superstars compete in big matches. Fans can also expect to see at least two Elimination Chamber matches take place at the show, one between the men and the other between the women.

Additionally, some championship matches can also take place at the show. This will help increase fans’ interest in Elimination Chamber. Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley are already set for their WrestleMania 39 journey, and a few more superstars could punch their tickets for the massive Premium Live Event.

Sami Zayn also betrayed Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, and he could compete in a big match opposite The Bloodline at Elimination Chamber. The entire show will likely have some blockbuster matches and spots that will give many mid-card superstars a chance to make it big.

Check out the five things WWE Elimination Chamber may have in store for fans after Royal Rumble.

#5. Becky Lynch could form a team to take on Damage CTRL at WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch will look to get back at Damage CTRL following WWE Royal Rumble.

Becky Lynch and Bayley were set to face off on the RAW before Royal Rumble. However, their Steel Cage match was scrapped, possibly because The Trial of Sami Zayn hogged the first part of the show. Damage CTRL attacked Lynch when she was making her entrance for the Steel Cage match and laid her out before the match started.

At the Royal Rumble, Damage CTRL was controlling the ring when Becky Lynch entered the match. The three heels targeted Becky, who focused on beating down Bayley and her partner instead of winning the match.

The Man was unsuccessful as Bayley eliminated her from the contest and went on to last longer. However, the rivalry between the two women is only set to get more intense in the coming weeks.

Fans can see Lynch teaming up with Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, or some other superstars to take on Damage CTRL at Elimination Chamber 2023. This could build towards a singles contest between Bayley and Lynch at WrestleMania 39, while The Man’s two partners could become IYO SKY and Dakota Kai’s next challengers.

#4. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley could compete in a blockbuster match at the WWE Elimination Chamber

The contest between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley was once seen as a dream match by many die-hard fans. Many even believed that the two men would never go toe-to-toe in WWE. However, the two men squared off for the first time one-on-one at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Lashley defeated Lesnar on the show, thanks to interference by Roman Reigns. Lesnar then went on to enter the Royal Rumble match later in the night and win it.

At Crown Jewel 2022, the two men competed against each other again. This time, Lesnar got the better of Lashley, who had the upper hand in the match.

Their rivalry was reignited by WWE ahead of the 2023 Royal Rumble, and The All Mighty eliminated Lesnar early in the Men's Rumble match. The creative team could decide to give them another big match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber.

The two men are tied at 1-1 in their singles competition, and it would be great to see them compete in one final match to determine who’s the bigger monster in the company. A match without any interference would allow the company to finally put over the better superstar.

#3. GUNTHER could compete in a big match to further build himself following WWE Royal Rumble

GUNTHER could impress once again at Elimination Chamber.

GUNTHER was arguably the most impressive male superstar in the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Ring General was the first to enter the men’s Royal Rumble match and the last one to be eliminated.

He lasted for over an hour and eliminated five superstars while assisting in the elimination of many others. His performances have shown that he has the stamina to perform in long matches and impress everyone around him.

The Intercontinental Champion will return to defending his title whenever he gets the chance in the coming weeks. The creative team could plan to book him in a big championship match at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The Ring General was able to defend his title in a multi-man match at the Premium Live Event. Alternatively, WWE could put him in the Elimination Chamber to defend his title against five other superstars.

This would be a great way to further build the Intercontinental Champion on the main roster. He could either go on to retain his title or put on another strong showing to impress fans.

#2. Sami Zayn faces Roman Reigns in a special stipulation match

Sami Zayn had one of the wildest experiences with The Bloodline in his career. He teamed up with the faction for a long time, and fans kept guessing when his time with Roman Reigns and his men would come to an end.

The end came at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where Reigns took on Zayn’s former best friend Kevin Owens. The Honorary Uce was in two minds throughout the contest and tried to stop Reigns from delivering a post-match beatdown to Owens.

The Tribal Chief mocked Zayn and told him to hit KO with a steel chair after the show. Instead, The Honorary Uce turned on Reigns and attacked him with a steel chair. The Bloodline imploded as Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso beat down Zayn while Jey Uso walked out of the ring.

The stage is set for Sami to have his big moment in Canada, where he could get a match at the Elimination Chamber. The company could even make it a non-title match between the two superstars as they wait to vent their frustration at each other.

WWE could add a special stipulation to the match to make it more entertaining for fans. KO could come to Sami’s aid during the contest, allowing the creative team to build towards a tag team championship match between The Usos and Zayn and Owens at WrestleMania 39.

#1. An Elimination Chamber match to crown a new WWE Champion

Seth Rollins could become the new WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber.

Cody Rhodes entered the 2023 Royal Rumble match at #30 and eliminated GUNTHER last to become the last man standing in the ring. He is now WrestleMania bound and will be looking to challenge Roman Reigns for his title at the show.

WWE could look to take one of the titles away from Reigns before WrestleMania 39. The move will allow the company to book two big championship matches for the men on the show, and also give both brands their own top champions.

Instead of making Reigns lose a match to give up one of his titles, fans could see him forfeit the WWE Championship as he is just too dominant to defeat. The company could then book an Elimination Chamber match to be crowned the new WWE Champion before WrestleMania 39.

It would be a smart move to put the title on Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre going forward, as both men have proven themselves in the past. The creative team could then book two separate matches for the WWE and Universal Championships at The Show of Shows.

