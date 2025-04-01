Jimmy Uso claims he hates twins; Jey Uso reacts

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso made a surprising remark in a recent social media update. His twin brother, Jey Uso, appeared to be in disbelief after hearing what the 39-year-old had to say.

The Usos are one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. The twin brothers have been part of several memorable moments over the years, including winning eight tag team titles. However, Jimmy Uso recently surprised everyone with a shocking claim.

In a recent video posted on her Instagram account, RAW backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond asked several WWE Superstars to name a universally loved thing they hate. The Usos also featured in the video, and Big Jim's response was "twins."

A surprised Jey Uso entered the frame and referred to it as "messed up." Later in the video, The YEET Master mentioned he didn't like flowers.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

The Usos reunited for a televised traditional tag team match on last week's RAW for the first time since Money in the Bank 2023. The Samoan twins put forth an impressive performance against A-Town Down Under, capping off their reunion with an impressive win.

Gunther warns Jey Uso after taking out Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW

Gunther delivered a strong message to Jey Uso by decimating Big Jim last night on RAW. After scoring a win over Jimmy Uso, The Ring General brutally assaulted the 39-year-old while a tied-up Jey was forced to watch helplessly.

Later in the night, the World Heavyweight Champion issued a warning to Jey Uso in a video posted on WWE's Instagram page. The Imperium leader noted that things would not end well for The YEET Master if he did not step back from their WrestleMania championship match.

"You're not on my level. You never will be. Your last warning till WrestleMania, 'cause if you don't step back from the challenge, WrestleMania is going to be your funeral," he said.

You can check out Gunther's comments by clicking here.

Main Event Jey is slated to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Despite being the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner, the Samoan would not main event The Showcase of The Immortals.

