Jimmy Uso confronted by Top Champion amidst news of his child with Naomi

On the 22nd August episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Dublin, there was a backstage segment featuring the father-to-be, Jimmy Uso. Amidst all the positive news of his wife, Naomi's pregnancy, he was confronted by a Top Champion who made things a bit uncomfortable.Cathy Kelley was backstage with Jimmy Uso, congratulating him on the announcement that Naomi had made about her pregnancy. Jimmy's reaction was seen backstage on an Instagram post, as well as the announcement they made on Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story? Podcast.After Jimmy Uso was congratulated, Sami Zayn ran in to hug him, letting him know that &quot;Uncle Sami&quot; would be there for Jimmy's child. They were then confronted by Solo Sikoa and the MFT, and things quickly got uncomfortable.Solo Sikoa said that Jimmy and Naomi should name their kid after &quot;Uncle Solo&quot;. He probably didn't take into consideration the fact that the gender of the baby hadn't been determined, but either way, he made things uncomfortable. In recent times, Solo has crossed paths with the newest star on WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn.Sami Zayn stood up to Solo Sikoa, and when Solo mocked the idea of Sami being an underdog, Sami responded by telling him that he was talking to WrestleMania Main Eventer Sami Zayn. It seemed like Solo didn't want to get into a major altercation right then and there, so he chose to walk away along with the rest of his MFT crew.Sami vs Solo isn't official yet, but the United States Championship match is expected to be announced imminently. Jacob Fatu failed to regain the title from Solo Sikoa, but Sami has pulled off major upsets before, like when he beat Gunther at WrestleMania 40 to end his historic Intercontinental Championship reign. It will be another huge accomplishment for Sami Zayn.