Jimmy Uso fails to hit Roman Reigns' Superman Punch; loses embarrassingly

Jimmy Uso's attempt at executing Roman Reigns' popular move ended in disaster for the WWE Superstar at a live event.

Jimmy Uso took on Kevin Owens in singles competition at the latest WWE live event. In the end, it was Owens who came out victorious over The Bloodline member.

The final moments of the bout saw Jimmy Uso getting cocky and attempting Roman Reigns' Superman Punch on Kevin Owens. The attempt failed badly, and Uso was left surprised with a Stunner. As the capacity crowd collectively laughed at Jimmy's embarrassing attempt, Owens capitalized on the same. Owens then pinned him to pick up the big win.

Head over to the 7:00 minute mark to watch the sequence:

Jimmy Uso had a tense confrontation with his brother, Jey Uso at the live event. The brothers came face-to-face on the entrance ramp and were both cautiously waiting for the other to attack. In the end, both stars decided against making a move and went their own ways.

Jimmy betrayed Jey at SummerSlam 2023 and prevented him from defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. WWE has been slowly and steadily building towards a singles match between the two top stars. It is likely that Jey and Jimmy will collide at the Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania 40.

