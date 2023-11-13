[WATCH] What happened when Jey Uso came face-to-face with Jimmy at a WWE live event?

Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy Uso had a tense staredown at the latest WWE live event emanating from Roanoke.

Jimmy Uso left the WWE Universe stunned when he turned on his brother Jey at SummerSlam 2023. The betrayal cost Jey an Undisputed WWE Universal title opportunity that fateful night. Jimmy later explained that he didn't want Jey to become the new Tribal Chief, as the power that came with the title would have corrupted him.

Since then, fans have been wanting to see the two brothers go at it in the ring. At the latest WWE live event, Jimmy came face to face with Jey Uso in an epic staredown. The brothers kept staring at each other with cold, dead eyes and finally went their own ways.

Jey has done quite possibly the best work of his career as a member of The Bloodline. His short-lived feud with Roman Reigns, his hatred towards Sami Zayn that later turned into a special friendship, and his pinfall win over Reigns earlier this year were a few of several moments that cemented him as a main event star in fans' eyes.

It's quite clear that Jey and Jimmy are set for a massive showdown somewhere down the line. It seems like fans would get to see a huge match pitting the two brothers against each other at next year's WrestleMania.

What do you think? Are you excited for Jey vs. Jimmy?

