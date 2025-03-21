Jimmy Uso gets a first-time-ever accomplishment on the 22nd March episode of SmackDown

Jimmy Uso did something for the first time in his career on the March 22nd episode of SmackDown, and it might not be what you expect as it pertains to his victory.

This week on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso teamed up with Damian Priest to successfully defeat Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre. While McIntyre launched a post-match attack on Priest, The Archer of Infamy and Jimmy were a great pairing. As you might know, Jimmy mainly teamed up with his brother Jey Uso throughout his career. He has also teamed up with Naomi in the Mixed Match Challenge in 2018, as well as Solo Sikoa. In short, only his family members.

His victory on this week's SmackDown with Priest marks the first time that Jimmy Uso has ever teamed up with a non-family member in a televised match and picked up a victory.

Jimmy once teamed up with The Great Khali in a victorious effort all the way back in 2014, but it was a live event, therefore untelevised. It's certainly a very specific statistic, but nevertheless, it's crazy to think that it took 15 years after his debut to get a win with a non-family member on TV.

Jimmy was praised for his performance on SmackDown, especially after he hit an over-the-top-rope dive - seemingly as a subtle shot at his brother Jey, who botched the same move on RAW this week.

