Jimmy Uso quietly confirms major star is still signed to WWE

Jimmy Uso recently sat down with Stephanie McMahon on her podcast, where he mentioned in passing that a popular star was still under contract with WWE despite negligible appearances of late. The former Bloodline member confirmed that Tamina was contracted by the promotion while talking about the Anoa'i family.

Tamina hasn't been seen on WWE programming since March 2023 and was even removed from the company's active roster in July 2024. Many believed this could be a hint that her time with the promotion was coming to an end and that she could soon be on her way out. However, no news of her exit came to the forefront.

Now, Jimmy Uso has all but confirmed that Tamina is still with the company. The SmackDown star recently appeared on the What's Your Story podcast with Stephanie McMahon, where he spoke about working with his family in WWE. During this, Jimmy namedropped Tamina while talking about his dear ones.

"I’m lucky enough to say it. Like my brothers are in here. I’m having so much fun. Solo, my younger brother Jacob, is now in here. We got Lance that’s down at NXT signed, Roman, obviously, Jey, Tamina, and Nia." (H/T - TJRWrestling)

Jimmy Uso says he had a crush on Trish Status

Elsewhere in the same chat, Jimmy confessed that he had a major crush on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus when he was growing up. Big Jim also mentioned that Stratus was so popular at the time that she was the crush of millions of people.

"I told Trish [Stratus] she was the only poster my mom allowed to have up. My first poster in our room. Yeah, Trish was the first one we were allowed to have. [Naomi: She was your first crush, and it was legit.] Yeah, all of us. Probably half the 80% of the male population here on Earth."

Jimmy Uso is going through a slump of sorts in WWE right now as he's taken multiple losses to members of MFT on SmackDown in recent weeks.

