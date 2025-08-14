Jimmy Uso reveals he had a huge crush on a major WWE name

Jimmy Uso has been a staple in WWE for over a decade and dominated the competition in the tag team division alongside his brother, Jey Uso. He recently opened up about his first crush in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Trish Stratus has had a huge male following throughout her career in the sports entertainment giant. Even after the Hall of Famer retired from full-time competition, the 7-time Women's Champion has been looked up to by many outside the ring over the past two decades.

In an appearance on What's Your Story with Stephanie McMahon? Jimmy Uso revealed that Stratus was his first crush, as hers was the only poster that was allowed in his room while growing up. Moreover, Naomi, Stephanie McMahon, and Uso praised the wrestling icon and joked about how Trish Stratus was possibly the crush of half the male population on the planet.

Ad

Trending

"I told Trish [Stratus] she was the only poster my mom allowed to have up. My first poster in our room. Yeah, Trish was the first one we were allowed to have. [Naomi: She was your first crush, and it was legit.] Yeah, all of us. Probably half the 80% of the male population here on Earth," Uso said. (From 29:50 to 30:17)

Ad

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Ad

What's next for Jimmy Uso in WWE?

Jimmy Uso feuded with his brother, Jey, for months before the two had a one-on-one match at WrestleMania XL. While the match didn't live up to their expectations, the twins reunited before the end of the year to take down Solo Sikoa's Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns.

Later, Big Jim tried to help his brother on the red brand when Main Event Jey feuded with Gunther heading into WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, it turned ugly for Uso as The Ring General made a brutal example out of Jimmy before the event in Las Vegas.

Ad

During the event, Jimmy Uso returned to the promotion after Jey Uso became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion and celebrated his massive win inside the ring. Uso later crossed paths with Solo Sikoa and his new crew and was often seen teaming up with superstars on the blue brand to take on his younger brother.

According to a report, Jimmy Uso could be headed to WWE RAW following The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the 8-time WWE Tag Team Champion in the coming weeks.

Ad

If you use quotes from the article, please credit What's Your Story with Stephanie McMahon? and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More