Jimmy Uso reportedly done with WWE SmackDown 

Jimmy Uso's time on WWE SmackDown may be coming to an end. A potential update on his immediate plans has surfaced.Big Jim is currently entangled in a feud with the Solo Sikoa-led MFT (My Family Tree) alongside Jacob Fatu on the blue brand. One-half of The Usos remained unsuccessful when he challenged Sikoa for the United States Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event last week.The outside distraction from the Tongans and JC Mateo cost him the match. However, Jimmy Uso got some revenge on SmackDown last night, helping Jacob Fatu lay waste to Solo Sikoa's faction before the champion was arrested on TV.With The Samoan Werewolf set for a rematch with The Street Champion of the Island inside a steel cage at SummerSlam, fans have been wondering what's next for Jimmy.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select recently reported that WWE has wrapped up Jimmy Uso's story with MFT and Sikoa on SmackDown. The wrestling journalist said the 39-year-old superstar could move to RAW to reunite with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso down the line.If that happens, Jimmy would also end up on the same brand as his wife, Naomi, who recently moved to Monday Night RAW after winning the Women's World Championship.Rikishi makes a bold prediction about Jimmy Uso's future outside WWEOn the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer recently said he was expecting Naomi and Jimmy to start a family. The Samoan Stinker also talked about the couple possibly leaving for Hollywood.&quot;Oh, I've been asking her and my son, Jonathan [Jimmy], for a minute, man, you know, what I mean? You know, it's time. They've been doing it for a minute, what, 17 years? And every time I see [them], 'When are you gonna bring me a grandson or granddaughter?' So, let's hope. Hopefully, you know that happens. Hopefully, you know, they kind of, you know, venture out to other things, and entertainment. Besides professional wrestling, they're both great actors, they're in good shape, you know, they definitely got a lot of (...) they're charismatic. So, I think, you know, Hollywood could be calling their names,&quot; Rikishi said. As for now, Naomi faces an uphill battle to solidify her title reign at SummerSlam. She will defend her gold against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.