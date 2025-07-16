Jey Uso allegedly told Jimmy he doesn't want to work with him anymore, speculates former WWE personality

A wrestling veteran has claimed that Jey Uso's singles run in WWE might have been a result of him refusing to work with his brother Jimmy Uso. On a recent episode of his podcast, former WWE commentator and backstage personality Jonathan Coachman stated that Jey could have told Jimmy that his past legal troubles hurt his standing in the promotion.
The Yeet Man may have lost his World Heavyweight Title in just over 50 days, but it can't be denied that over the last couple of years, he has solidified himself as a proven headliner in WWE. Before that, Jey had teamed with his brother Jimmy Uso for years, with the duo being regarded among the all-time great tag teams.
Speaking on his Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman claimed Jey might have personally told Jimmy that he didn't want to work with him due to his legal issues.
"You know what they did? You know what they’ve done? They took one of the best tag teams of all time, and his brother Jimmy had his issues, and so I’m quite sure backstage, Jey said, 'Hey man, I’ve gotta go on my own because every time you get in trouble, it hurts me,'" Coachman said.
The former WWE personality then bemoaned how poorly the company had booked Jey Uso of late, seemingly relegating him to the mid-card on RAW.
"And then he becomes a champion and they now have made him a midcarder. That’s what they’ve done, tag team, champion, to mid-carder. And there’s no way at this point, Gabby, that they can make him any more than that after 15 years," Coachman added. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]
Jonathan Coachman was critical of Jey Uso's body language on WWE RAW
Elsewhere in the same podcast, Coachman voiced his concerns about Jey Uso breaking into Yeet chants with fans twice during the Gauntlet Match on RAW.
He explained that Jey should have had a serious demeanor as the match could have gotten him back into contention for Gunther's World Heavyweight Title.
"What did Jey Uso do tonight? He came out, beat down Bron (Breakker) a little bit, and then started to Yeet?! And then, as the announcer alluded to it, he went back and, ‘Let’s do it again! Let’s roll it back.’ And he Yeeted twice during a match that would lead to a match to get his title back. Some of the dumbest booking I’ve ever seen," said Coachman.
The Yeet Man eventually fell short of winning the Gauntlet Match on RAW this week. He was eliminated by Bron Breakker, thanks in part to timely interference from Bronson Reed.
