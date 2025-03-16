Jimmy Uso rejects top WWE star's offer to form new tag team 

Jimmy Uso doesn't seem to be interested in forming a tag team with a popular WWE star if his recent comment is anything to go by. The OG Bloodline member isn't enthusiastic about the prospect of joining forces with Damian Priest.

Ad

While his brother, Jey Uso, is at the highest point of his singles career ahead of his World Heavyweight Title match at WrestleMania 41, Jimmy has also come into his own in recent months. Following a brief feud with Drew McIntyre on the blue brand, Jimmy Uso is now in contention to challenge LA Knight for the United States Title.

Amid this, Damian Priest recently took to his Instagram account to share a backstage picture with Jimmy and teased forming a new alliance with him. However, the 39-year-old star doesn't look too interested. He commented on Priest's post with a clear "No Yeet," ruling out a potential alliance.

Ad

Trending

"No Yeet," commented Jimmy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Could Jimmy Uso challenge LA Knight at WrestleMania 41?

Going by their segment on this week's SmackDown, it looks like WWE is planning a feud between LA Knight and Jimmy Uso for the former's United States Championship.

Though both stars are uber-popular babyfaces and got a huge ovation from the Barcelona crowd on Friday night, there's no doubt a feud between them could be compelling. Moreover, if WWE chooses to have Jimmy face The Megastar at WrestleMania 41, it'll be a chance for Big Jim to redeem himself after the seemingly lackluster match he had against his brother, Jey Uso, at 'Mania 40.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Jey is set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at The Show of Shows. If Jimmy, too, makes it to the event, it could be an emotional moment for the two. However, the Road to WrestleMania 41 won't be a straightforward one for Jimmy, as Solo Sikoa also seems to have set his sights on LA Knight's gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback