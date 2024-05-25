Jimmy Uso to return and reunite with two WWE Superstars, says Rikishi, to face Bloodline 2.0 at WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently entertained the idea of Jimmy Uso reuniting with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns for a blockbuster WrestleMania 41 match. The 38-year-old has been out of action since losing to his twin brother, Jey Uso, on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

The following week, Solo Sikoa kicked Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline and replaced him with a debuting Tama Tonga. A few weeks later, The Enforcer introduced Tonga Loa to redesign the faction amidst Roman Reigns' absence.

Speaking on his Fatu Off The Top podcast, Rikishi pitched the idea of another Bloodline civil war, pitting Sikoa, Tonga, and Loa against Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas next year.

"Roman [Reigns] get a little time to rest. Great! Jimmy's [Uso] out of action. He's out. I'm assuming he's resting up. In the meantime, we are watching; we are plotting. What is the next move for The Bloodline? In the meantime, you got Tonga Loa, you got Tama Tonga, and you got Solo Sikoa holding it down for The Bloodline. Continue to building that Bloodline 2.0, if that's what you want to call it," Rikishi said.

The WWE Hall of Famer continued:

"And then you got Jey on his own by himself eaten all over the world, but at the same time, don't in the back of your mind, fans, you think fans are waiting? Da**it! What's going to happen when Jimmy comes back? We see Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa with Solo. What if—what just if—The Usos were to get back together? Here comes Roman. Come on, we WrestleMania all over again, number 41!'' (11:52 - 13:05)

Check out the full episode below:

What's next for Jimmy Uso?

Jimmy Uso is said to have been dealing with an undisclosed injury, which has kept him off television lately.

His father, Rikishi, recently requested the WWE Universe to pray for his son. There's no word on how long the former Tag Team Champion will be on the sidelines. As for Jey Uso, the RAW Superstar recently lost to Gunther in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

"Main Event" Jey's unexpected loss didn't sit well with Rikishi, as he lashed out at the management. Meanwhile, a recent report suggested that Roman Reigns could return sooner than expected. Will Reigns reunite in time with Jey and Jimmy Uso for The Showcase of The Immortals next year? Only time will tell!

