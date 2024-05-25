Jimmy Uso seen with Lance Anoa'i in Rikishi's latest post, Jey Uso also spotted

Rikishi took to social media to share a set of photos featuring Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Lance Anoa'i. The Usos are former members of The Bloodline.

Jey was one of the original members of The Bloodline. He joined the faction when Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman formed it in 2020-21. Eventually, the multi-time tag team champion left the faction last year and moved to Monday Night RAW as a singles competitor. Meanwhile, Jimmy was recently booted out of the group by Solo Sikoa and the debuting Tama Tonga.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi shared a set of photos. Jimmy Uso was spotted alongside his cousin, Lance Anoa'i, who currently isn't signed to WWE. Jey was also seen in the post but in a separate photo.

"Another day god has given us the opportunity to witness together another one of my Gransons Graduation . Name being announced thru the stadiums this time was in ATL Sandy Creek High JACIYAH CHRISTOPHER MANUIA FATU Yes YOU did that Ciyah !!My oldest grandkid the one I use to call #Munchie when I eat he ate Waffle House we both did that !!So proud of YOU Congrats on your FullRide to MoreHouse College . #TheHouse. Stay the course. Remember we are here for YOU when needed . Enjoy your life. Proud of your parents too GREAT JOB #Fatus #Yeet #Anoais Luv ya all #fatustrength," wrote Rikishi.

Check out Rikishi's Instagram post:

Jimmy and Jey Uso are former members of The Bloodline

During The Usos' time in The Bloodline, the duo held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. They eventually lost the titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Night One of WrestleMania 39.

The Usos left the faction last May and later challenged Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, where Jey gave Reigns his first pinfall since 2019.

At SummerSlam 2023, Jey Uso failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after Jimmy betrayed his brother, allowing The Tribal Chief to retain his title.

Jey was moved to RAW after SummerSlam and currently, he is one of the top babyfaces on the red brand. The former Tag Team Champion was recently unsuccessful in winning the King of the Ring Tournament, as he was eliminated by eventual winner Gunther.

