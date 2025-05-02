Jimmy Uso sends a four-word message to Sami Zayn days after he was taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

Jimmy Uso sent a four-word message to Sami Zayn after he was taken out by the newly formed alliance of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on Monday Night RAW. Zayn had refused Rollins' offer to join his newly formed faction.

At WrestleMania 41, Rollins aligned with Heyman in a shocking turn of events. The Hall of Famer betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk after walking down the aisle with his now-former best friend for his first-ever WrestleMania main event.

On Instagram, Jimmy sent a four-word message to Zayn, reacting to WWE uploading a clip from the latest episode of Stephanie's Places featuring the entire Bloodline. Jimmy's comment once again highlighted the Honorary Uce's bond with the Anoa'i family.

"Brotha from another motha," wrote Jimmy.

Check out a screengrab of Jimmy's Instagram comment:

Vince Russo was stunned after Jey Uso didn't help Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Vince Russo was shocked to see that Jey Uso didn't help Sami Zayn on Monday Night RAW. The former multi-time WWE Intercontinental Champion was outnumbered by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo questioned Jey's whereabouts while Zayn was being attacked. He said:

"Here's another thing. I guess Jey Uso and Sami Zayn aren't that close. I mean, everybody is running out at the end to save Sami, but not Jey Uso. You guys made me believe they were so close. I think Sami told Jey he loved him two weeks ago. Jamie Noble is out there. But Jey Uso is not out there helping his buddy."

On the same episode of WWE RAW, Jey was involved in a segment with Logan Paul, who has declared his intentions of challenging for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The segment concluded with Jey taking Paul out with a superkick. However, The Maverick got the last laugh after knocking out The Yeet Man backstage with a brutal punch.

