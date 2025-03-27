Jimmy Uso sends a message to Jey Uso after The Usos' surprise reunion on WWE RAW; reacts to WWE's message

Jimmy Uso sent a message to his brother Jey Uso after The Usos reunited on WWE RAW last week. The former multi-time tag team champions defeated Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a tag team match.

Ad

Jey has been feuding with both members of A-Town Down Under while continuing his rivalry with Gunther. The Yeet Master will challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 and has already been ambushed by The Ring General on multiple occasions leading up to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On Instagram, WWE posted a video of The Usos vibing during their entrance on the red brand. Reacting to the clip, Jimmy Uso sent a one-word message.

Ad

Trending

"Day1ish," wrote Jimmy.

Check out a screengrab of Jimmy's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jey Uso is focused on defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso is fully focused on defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41 and has hinted at shifting away from his entertaining persona.

Speaking on the RAW Recap podcast, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion discussed his plans leading up to WrestleMania 41. He said:

"All I know is I'm just trying to stay above water as every day goes by, leading closer to WrestleMania. I ain't never had this kind of mindset, so, I'm dealing with that. But I really feel like 'Enough with all the bright colors, enough with trying to entertain,' I don't know. All I know is, at WrestleMania, I have to beat Gunther because if I don't beat Gunther, that's it for Jey Uso. So, everything's on the line right now."

Ad

Ad

Jey became the #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. This past Monday on RAW, Jimmy Uso also played a crucial role by backing his twin brother in the lead-up to Jey's upcoming title match against Gunther.

He challenged The Ring General to a match this coming Monday night even as he slapped him during a backstage segment following their tag victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback