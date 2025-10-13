  • home icon
Jimmy Uso silences Jey Uso on RAW in the aftermath of fallout with Roman Reigns

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 13, 2025 13:33 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso haven't been on the best of terms on WWE RAW in the last few weeks. They had a falling out with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel to make things worse, and during their segment on RAW, Jimmy silenced Jey.

For some context, Bronson Reed picked up the biggest win of his career at Crown Jewel, where he defeated Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight. It didn't come without an assist from Bron Breakker, but the win will always be in the books. Following this, Roman Reigns went on a scathing tirade against both The Usos, telling them that he doesn't want to see either of them until Christmas.

In the backstage segment on RAW in the immediate aftermath of the falling out with Reigns, Jimmy Uso questioned how it was their fault that Reigns lost when they came to help him. Jey suggested that Reigns was right, and that there's only one way. He suggested looking out for themselves, and was hit back with a question by Jimmy Uso, asking why he sounded like that. Jimmy was one step ahead and told Jey that he didn't want his help against Bronson Reed in their match against each other.

Jey was left with nothing to say, and of course, just as one might have expected, Bronson Reed completely crushed Jimmy. He was already taped around his ribs, but the Tsunami by Reed may have completely done it.

To add salt to the wound, Bron Breakker made sure to swoop in and hit a spear. Jey Uso still came out to help his brother and followed up by taking out both Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The two brothers would quickly make up after this moment, appearing to be on the same page for the time being.

Edited by Rohit Nath
