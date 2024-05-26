Jimmy Uso spotted amid WWE hiatus with 32-year-old

Jimmy Uso failed to put away his twin brother Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL, which led to Solo Sikoa kicking him out of The Bloodline that same week on WWE SmackDown. Believing actions have consequences, The Enforcer acknowledged Roman Reigns' loss on the grand stage and carried on by taking over The Bloodline. He has since made two major additions to the group.

Paul Heyman recently warned Sikoa that Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa are dangerous people, and there is a reason they were not allowed into The Bloodline before. Meanwhile, the word on the rumor mill for a while now is that Jacob Fatu is heading to WWE.

Both Jimmy and Jacob were spotted recently in Naomi's Instagram stories. The two were seen with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi at a family get-together.

Check out the screenshots of Naomi's Instagram stories below:

Naomi's Instagram Stories

Apparently, Solo Sikoa is working under the orders of The Tribal Chief on SmackDown, and Paul Heyman has no other option but to comply. Meanwhile, Noami recently lost a one-on-one match against Nia Jax in the Queen of the Ring tournament. Jax went on to win the tournament in Saudi Arabia this past Saturday night, thus guaranteeing her a Women's Championship match at SummerSlam.

Paul Heyman reportedly working closely with WWE Superstar Nia Jax

Nia Jax's return to the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023 has been nothing short of spectacular. She gave Rhea Ripley a run for her money on RAW. Their rivalry culminated in the main event of Elimination Chamber: Perth in February.

The Irresistible Force is now exclusive to SmackDown, with a World Title match on her radar. It is not out of the realm of possibility that she joins The Bloodline down the line, as Jax herself has shown interest.

Meanwhile, her improvement since re-signing with the Stamford-based promotion, especially on the mic, was credited to Paul Heyman:

"Many people may have noticed the improvement in Nia Jax's promo skills since her return to #WWE. @RingsideNews_ asked a WWE source about who has been working extensively with Nia Jax. We were informed that Paul Heyman has been specifically helping her with her promo skills," wrote Steve Carrier on X.

As of this writing, Bayley is the Women's Champion on SmackDown. Her last televised title defense was at Backlash in Lyon, France, against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton. Whether The Role Model retains her belt all the way till SummerSlam remains to be seen.

