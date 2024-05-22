Paul Heyman reportedly working closely with potential Bloodline recruit - Reports

Paul Heyman is an integral part of The Bloodline. The Wiseman is reportedly working with a potential recruit to the heel faction. The name in question is Nia Jax. There have been speculations over the years about the real-life Bloodline member potentially joining the group.

The Irresistible Force was released from the Stamford-based company in 2021. Her previous run with the company was marred with controversies, as several superstars sustained injuries during their matches against the Australian at the time, which earned her a bad reputation.

The 39-year-old featured in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. However, she made her full-time return to the wrestling promotion in September last year. She has since been one of the most dominant superstars on the roster. Jax has been involved in several intriguing storylines and seems to have improved drastically both in the ring and on the mic.

According to a recent X/Twitter update from Steve Carrier of Ringside News, one of the major reasons behind Nia Jax's noticeable improvements on the mic is Paul Heyman. The 58-year-old has reportedly been working with the former RAW Women's Champion, helping her with promo skills.

"Many people may have noticed the improvement in Nia Jax's promo skills since her return to #WWE. @RingsideNews_ asked a WWE source about who has been working extensively with Nia Jax. We were informed that Paul Heyman has been specifically helping her with her promo skills," wrote Steve Carrier.

Nia Jax is currently one of the favorites to win the ongoing Queen of the Ring tournament. She will face Bianca Belair on the upcoming edition of SmackDown after defeating the latter's tag team partner, Jade Cargill, last week. Former NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria awaits the winner in the final, scheduled for the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

The Bloodline has recruited new members amid Roman Reigns' absence from WWE

The Bloodline's Enforcer, Solo Sikoa, has seemingly taken over the leadership responsibility of the faction amid Roman Reigns' hiatus from the company. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has yet to make an appearance following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

After being in charge, Solo Sikoa has made a couple of valuable additions to the faction. Tama Tonga appeared on SmackDown following The Show of Shows alongside Sikoa. Another real-life Bloodline member, Tonga Loa, made his debut at Backlash France, helping Sikoa and Tonga beat Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

After the most recent expansions, there have been rumors of former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu joining The Bloodline. The 32-year-old reportedly signed with WWE last month.