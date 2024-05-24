Spoiler: Paul Heyman discloses reason for WWE star's absence on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa replaced the "Head of the Table" of The Bloodline in April, which appears to still be a mystery to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. The Wiseman is nevertheless helpless and must comply. In the last two months, Sikoa has recruited two wrestlers into the new and improved faction run by him.

It has not been a long time since Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa signed with WWE, but the two have already made a notable impact. The former managed to make it to the King of the Ring semi-final against Randy Orton. The bout was booked for the main event of SmackDown tonight, but Tanga Loa was missing. Paul Heyman addressed the situation ahead of the main event.

The Wiseman revealed that Tanga Loa couldn't get past customs during a segment with Sikoa. Both SmackDown and tomorrow's King and Queen of the Ring event emanate from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He warned the latter that the Tongans are dangerous people. But The Street Champion reminded Heyman that he is in charge until Roman Reigns returns.

Roman Reigns has been taking time off since WrestleMania XL, where he dropped the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.