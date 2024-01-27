Bloodline star seemingly gets early Royal Rumble entry spot on SmackDown

A Bloodline star may have gotten an early Royal Rumble entry spot. The entire episode of WWE SmackDown saw superstars go in and out of the General Manager's office to pick their spot, and based on the reaction of the superstar's face, it hinted at an early entry.

Superstars ranging from Bobby Lashley to Bianca Belair to Bayley and Santos Escobar entered the SmackDown General Manager's room, where Nick Aldis and NXT General Manager Ava (The youngest General Manager in WWE history) were taking notes of superstars' entry spots. Bayley was one female superstar who also seemingly got an early entry spot.

Jimmy Uso went into the room, and his "Yeet" quickly turned into a "No Yeet" when he saw his entry number for the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Jimmy Uso was not originally scheduled to enter the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Still, Paul Heyman manipulated him and told him that it was his duty to win the Royal Rumble match, challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, and bring the World Heavyweight Championship to The Bloodline.

Jimmy Uso was as unserious as ever and got beaten down in the main event of SmackDown as the match between LA Knight and Solo Sikoa ended in a Disqualification and chaotic post-match brawl.

What events unfold at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event remains to be seen.

