Jimmy Uso has surprising reaction to WWE SmackDown botch

Jimmy Uso had a surprising reaction to a botch from this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. The veteran was in action in a title match at Saturday Night's Main Event last night.

Jimmy Uso teamed up with LA Knight to battle JC Mateo and Solo Sikoa on the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of the match, the ring announcer almost referred to the veteran as his brother, Jey Uso.

The 39-year-old hilariously stared at the ring announcer before entering the ring, and you can check it out at the beginning of the video below.

Uso and Knight picked up the victory in the Tag Team Match on SmackDown. However, Sikoa got the better of Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event to retain the United States Championship.

LA Knight was also in action at Saturday Night's Main Event and squared off against Seth Rollins. The Men's Money in the Bank winner unfortunately suffered an injury during last night's match, and Knight capitalized on the situation by hitting the BFT on Rollins for the pinfall victory.

Jimmy Uso reacts to a major WWE star winning Money in the Bank

Jimmy Uso recently reacted to his wife, Naomi, winning the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the PLE last month.

The Glow will be in action tonight against Jade Cargill in a No-Holds-Barred Match. The former AEW star defeated Naomi in a singles match earlier this year at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Cargill defeated Asuka in the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions to earn a title shot at WWE SummerSlam next month.

The rivalry between the two stars has been going on for months, and Bianca Belair returned at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event to reveal that she will be the Special Guest Referee for the match tonight. Following Naomi's victory at Money in the Bank, Jimmy Uso took to Instagram to congratulate his wife and encouraged her to keep climbing to the top of the women's division.

"You said it. You did it. Keep climbing! ⚠️ @trinity_fatu," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Uso following his loss to Solo Sikoa at Saturday Night's Main Event.

