Seth Rollins injury caused major issues for Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event - Reports

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins sustained a devastating knee injury last night at Saturday Night's Main Event. Unfortunately, it not only affected his match but also caused major shifts in the rest of the show, including Goldberg's farewell address.

According to Fightful Select, The Visionary's injury led to several changes being made, which affected the timings of the rest of the show. Consequently, in a shocking turn of events, the NBC feed of the show ended up cutting away from Da Man's retirement speech.

The wrestling promotion reportedly had a hard out on the broadcasting network. It was also reported that several people backstage were not amused by what happened, and at least one senior person in the company apologized to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Seth Rollins locked horns with LA Knight in the third contest of the 40th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The two stars were engaged in an engrossing battle before The Architect seemingly tweaked his knee. In a rushed finish, The Megastar hit his opponent with a BFT to secure the win.

In the main event, Gunther successfully defended his title against Goldberg in the WWE Hall of Famer's retirement match. Unfortunately, after the title bout, the legend's farewell speech in front of his home crowd got cut off from the television broadcast.

Wrestling analyst believes former champion could replace Seth Rollins in major program

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been away from the squared circle after being taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the RAW following WrestleMania 41. However, with the OTC reportedly set to return for a match at SummerSlam, many fans expected Reigns to compete with Seth at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

On the latest edition of his NotSam Wrestling Podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts noted that in Rollins' absence, Roman Reigns could wrestle Bron Breakker at SummerSlam. He added that the OTC could also make his much-anticipated return at the premium live event instead.

"If we don't have Seth Rollins for SummerSlam, I would think, I mean, you know what? You could do Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker at SummerSlam or maybe you could have Roman Reigns return at SummerSlam," he said.

Check out Sam's comments in the video below:

Only time will tell when Seth Rollins returns to the squared circle. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see how The Visionary's injury affects his stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

