John Cena's former manager criticizes WWE's decision to use Jimmy Uso (Exclusive)

Jimmy Uso has been involved in a lot of controversy recently. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has already found himself in a lot of trouble despite returning just a few months back.

Uso was arrested for Driving Under Influence on Monday for the second time in as many years for running a red light and going 50 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Nevertheless, he was heavily featured on this week's episode of SmackDown.

John Cena's former manager Kenny Bolin was a special guest on this week's Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino, where he commented on events that transpired.

"I wouldn't have let him in the building. You've got to learn somewhere. My God! In this day and age and in Florida... the days of Uber, Lyft, all these... you can get a ride. I'm personally not happy about it. I mean, they're just giving him a pass and I'm just not happy about it," said Kenny Bolin

Bolin's criticism isn't out of the blue as Jimmy has been called out for his behavior on several occasions.

WWE Officials are disappointed with Jimmy Uso also

Jimmy may have featured on this week's SmackDown, but that does not mean he's feeling the heat. According to Sean Ross Sapp, a number of high-level names in WWE are concerned for him on a personal level.

"Fightful has spoken to numerous talent, staff, and high level WWE names this week about their feelings on Uso, and there's unanimous concern across the board for him personally," said Sean Ross Sapp

Hopefully Jimmy Uso takes this backstage heat and criticism to heart and makes every attempt to improve himself.

