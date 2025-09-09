  • home icon
  Jimmy Uso has three-word reaction following Jey Uso's heel turn

Jimmy Uso has three-word reaction following Jey Uso’s heel turn

By Ankit Verma
Published Sep 09, 2025 18:02 GMT
The Usos on RAW (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
The Usos on RAW (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

Jey Uso shocked the wrestling world last night on WWE RAW by channeling his dark side and taking out LA Knight. The YEET Master's twin brother, Jimmy Uso, shared a three-word message on social media after the show.

LA Knight lost to Bronson Reed in the main event. After the match, Bron Breakker joined the Aus-Zilla in the ring to launch an attack on The Megastar. The Usos came out attempting to rescue the former WWE United States Champion.

However, the members of The Vision gained an upper hand over The Usos before LA Knight brought in a steel chair and chased away the heels. In a shocking turn of events, Jey floored Knight with a Spear. Earlier today, Jimmy Uso took to his Instagram account to share a picture from the show with a short message.

"God is great. @uceyjucey [Jey Uso]," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran was not impressed with Jey Uso attacking LA Knight on WWE RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on the chaotic finish to Monday Night RAW while speaking on the most recent episode of Legion of RAW.

Russo opined that the angle between Knight and Uso seemed forced. He noted that the former World Heavyweight Champion spearing the 42-year-old moments after being rescued by the same person lacked any logic.

"We've got absolutely no angles, nothing on this show. We need to do something. So, we're gonna create an angle between LA Knight and Jey Uso. I have no problem with that, but can it at least be logical. Nobody is gonna Spear somebody after that somebody saved their backside. That is not gonna happen. Especially when you've been shoving Jey Uso down our throat for God knows how long. Now, out of the clear blue sky, Jey is saved, and he's gonna Spear LA Knight," Russo said.

The Usos officially reunited last night on RAW to set up a tag team match with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed for WWE Wrestlepalooza. Only time will tell if Jey's actions affect his bond with his twin brother going forward.

