Jimmy Uso told promising WWE star not to look like The Usos

Jimmy Uso advised his brother Solo Sikoa to avoid resembling The Usos when he first appeared on WWE television.

Sikoa is the latest member of the legendary Anoa’i wrestling family to work for WWE. The 29-year-old debuted on NXT 2.0 in November 2021 and has recently been involved in the North American Championship picture.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast about his brother’s potential, Jimmy Uso recalled the words of wisdom he gave Sikoa before joining WWE:

“I was like, ‘How about first thing is don’t look like us... try not to look like us,’ because we look a lot alike. He had long hair. He chopped his hair, dyed his hair, went from the Air Forces [shoes] to barefoot. He’s uncomfortable in the ring barefoot. He’s doing whatever he needs to make his own mark.”

Sikoa, real name Joseph Fatu, is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. He is also a relative of several high-profile wrestling names, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Yokozuna.

Is Solo Sikoa destined to join Jey and Jimmy Uso in The Bloodline?

Over the last year, The Bloodline has become one of the most dominant factions in recent WWE history. Accompanied by special counsel Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion while The Usos hold the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Although Jimmy Uso knows it will not be easy for Solo Sikoa to succeed, he expects his younger brother to join The Bloodline one day:

“You’ve got little bro, he’s next in line. It’s gonna be hard for him. He knows this. You stick to the script, Uce, and we always got his back. We love him, he’s doing great down there, man. I can’t wait until we expand this Bloodline, Uce. Trust me, we’re expanding!”

The SmackDown Tag Team Champion said his wife Naomi is also likely to become a member of The Bloodline. The female superstar is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Sasha Banks.

