Jimmy Uso has an update on his relationship with Jey Uso amid the teasing of a heel turn

Jimmy Uso sent a message to Jey Uso, who has been teasing a heel turn in recent weeks. The Usos will face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.The Usos reunited on the RAW after Clash in Paris, where Jimmy saved his brother Jey from a beatdown at the hands of Reed and Breakker. Jimmy was previously part of SmackDown and had previously teamed up with his brother as part of the 2024 Men's WarGames Match. At Wrestlepalooza, The Usos will mark their first official Tag Team Match since Money in the Bank 2023.On Instagram, Jimmy sent a heartfelt message to Jey and clarified that the twins are still on the same page. &quot;Blessed and grateful! God is great! My dawg @uceyjucey @espn,&quot; wrote Jimmy.Check out Jimmy's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJey Uso sent a message to fans ahead of WWE WrestlepaloozaJey Uso sent a message to the WWE Universe ahead of the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. Appearing on SportsCenter with his brother Jimmy Uso, the former World Heavyweight Champion promised a lot of entertainment. He said:&quot;I think people can expect like one of the dopest shows on ESPN. And if you ain't never watched no wrestling, like please tap in because it's something different. We going to hit you with something different. I like it because we're crossing from real sports fans with wrestling. Maybe you never watched wrestling before. I don't know, but man, please tap in. You know what I'm saying? It's a show we put on like no other,&quot;In recent weeks, Jey Uso has teased a heel turn. A few weeks back, The Yeet Man was seen talking to his cousin, Roman Reigns, who advised him to put himself first ahead of others. This led to Jey attacking LA Knight, hitting him with a Spear.On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Knight got back at Jey, hitting him with a BFT.