Jinder Mahal breaks character and comments on what happened backstage after Seth Rollins got injured in their match

WWE got a massive scare earlier this year when Seth Rollins hurt his knee during a title defense against Jinder Mahal. The Modern Day Maharaja has now opened up about the backstage atmosphere after the unfortunate injury.

Jinder Mahal challenged the World Heavyweight Champion in the main event of a recent RAW episode, and while he expectedly lost after a solid match, WWE officials were informed about Seth Rollins' injury.

While speaking to Gorilla Position, Mahal revealed that they initially weren't sure about the severity of Seth Rollins' injury, and there was obvious concern about his WrestleMania status.

"Yeah, we didn't know how serious the injury was at that point. [I] just was hoping for the best for Seth. He has been such a great champion, and he'd mentioned he'd never gone to WrestleMania as a champion, and that's a big thing for him," said Jinder. [8:34 - 8:50]

Mishaps happen during live televised matches, and Seth Rollins sustaining a left injury could have derailed a high-profile Monday Night RAW match.

Mahal, who is a heel on TV, broke character and gave Rollins props for not bowing out of the match. He said:

"At that time, you are unsure, you are worried; it happened in the middle of the match, but, all respect to Seth Rollins, he continued the match.'' [9:06 - 9:16]

I definitely think we're going to see Seth at WrestleMania: Jinder Mahal

He might be a villain on-screen, but Jinder Mahal respects champions who love professional wrestling and performing for fans.

Seth Rollins has proved in recent years he is one of WWE's most trusted workhorses, and Jinder Mahal was confident his on-screen rival would be back at The Show of Shows.

Mahal labeled Rollins a "stubborn performer" and was hoping to see the World Heavyweight Champion defend his belt in April.

"Just knowing how passionate he is and that he is such a proud champion, I was just hoping for the best. I have a feeling he is going to make it by WrestleMania; he is a very stubborn performer. I definitely think we're going to see Seth at WrestleMania," said Mahal. [8:51 - 9:05]

Seth Rollins recently provided an update on his recovery and sounded optimistic about his in-ring return, which could even happen before WrestleMania 40. The Visionary is scheduled to face Drew McIntyre, but his alliance with Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline is also a fascinating angle.

