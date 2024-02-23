Seth Rollins provides injury update amid WWE in-ring absence

Seth Rollins recently gave WWE fans an update on whether he could return to in-ring action before WrestleMania XL on April 6-7.

Rollins suffered a torn MCL and partially torn meniscus during a match against Jinder Mahal on the January 15 episode of RAW. The World Heavyweight Champion has made several appearances on television since sustaining the injury, but he has not yet returned to the ring.

In an interview with Love Wrestling, Rollins sounded hopeful about wrestling again ahead of WrestleMania XL:

"We'll keep our fingers crossed. I think so [return to the ring before WrestleMania]. I don't think that decision entirely lies with me. We have a medical team that makes those final calls, but if it were up to me I would get back in beforehand. I work best when I'm working, you know." [2:10 – 2:22]

Elimination Chamber will take place on Saturday in Perth, Australia. Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Logan Paul, and Randy Orton are set to compete in a six-man Elimination Chamber match. The winner will challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

What if Seth Rollins did not get injured?

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will appear on a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber.

Before suffering his knee injury, Rollins expected to compete in a title match at the event:

"I'm actually very bummed. I was definitely on the initial card to defend the World Heavyweight Championship here. My knee went south. I was really bummed that I wasn't going to be able to perform in the ring. That's what I love to do. But very excited to be on The Grayson Waller Effect." [1:35 – 1:52]

In recent weeks, Rollins has aligned with Rhodes in his battle with The Rock, Roman Reigns, and the rest of The Bloodline. On the February 12 episode of RAW, The Visionary offered to be his former rival's "shield" in the ongoing feud.

