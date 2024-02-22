Seth Rollins needs to do one thing ASAP after being called Cody Rhodes' "little girlfriend" by The Rock

Seth Rollins has no choice but to take extreme measures because The Bloodline's recent insults directed at him are hurting his credibility.

When one talks about the most talented and entertaining stars of this generation, Seth Rollins' name almost always comes up. He has done it all in the ring and is a guaranteed future Hall of Famer. For a while now, though, The Visionary has been made to look like an afterthought on WWE TV.

Even though Rollins has been the World Heavyweight Champion for months on end and has been carrying RAW for a while now, he is not getting the respect he deserves. A major reason behind it is the fact that Rollins has not been presented as a legit star lately.

After Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble match, Rollins urged him to choose him at WrestleMania XL instead of Roman Reigns. This desperation didn't do Rollins any favors. To add insult to injury, Reigns mercilessly berated him during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, calling him a 'bum.' Things only got worse tonight when The Rock called Rollins, Cody Rhodes' "little girlfriend."

The worst thing about these repeated insults? Fans are now siding with the villains and Rollins is being bashed by the WWE Universe a lot lately on social media. Below are just a few of countless examples of fans who are taking jibes at Rollins after he was insulted by The Bloodline:

Is The Bloodline succeeding in turning Rollins into a joke in fans' eyes? (via Twitter and YouTube)

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest stars in the industry today and needs to act like one. Instead of smiling at Reigns while he calls him a bum or keeping mum while The Rock refers to him as Cody's girlfriend, he needs to assert dominance over the duo.

Rollins has already offered to be Cody Rhodes' "Shield," but the time for talk is now over. At this point, only one action could help Rollins get his respect back: beating the tar out of Roman Reigns and The Rock on live TV. It's a given that Rock and Reigns will make another appearance or two on weekly TV before 'Mania.

Rollins needs to get a chair, kendo stick, or anything that evens the odds for him against the collective might of The Rock and Reigns and beat the hell out of the two stars until they are at his feet, screaming and writhing in pain. The visual of a ruthless and unforgiving Rollins is exactly what would make his detractors shut up after subjecting him to jibes and insults for weeks on end now.

The Bloodline is as dominant as it's ever been, and Seth Rollins needs to be cautious

Seth Rollins would need to find the perfect opportunity to launch his attack on the two megastars and make sure that Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso aren't around. The last thing Rollins would want is for the two stars to notice the beatdown and jump him.

Seth Rollins needs to do the unthinkable and hit back with full force before The Bloodline succeeds in making a mockery of him and turning most of the fans against him.

