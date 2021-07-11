"He did everything they told him to do" - Vince Russo praises Jinder Mahal for his run as WWE Champion (Exclusive) 

Jinder Mahal is arguably one of the most underrated professional wrestlers on WWE's roster. With an incredible physique and wrestling ability, 'The Modern Day Maharaja' shocked the WWE Universe when he won the WWE Championship way back in 2017.

There are very few who agree with the idea that Jinder Mahal was a great heel champion. Many were unhappy at the time when Mahal beat Randy Orton to become champion.

However, former WWE writer Vince Russo heaped praise on Mahal for his run as WWE Champion on this week's episode of Writing with Russo.

He explained to host Dr. Chris Featherstone that Jinder Mahal did nothing wrong as WWE Champion. In fact, he was able to generate natural heat and hatred from the fans, something not all heels have been able to do as champion:

"When they put the belt on him. Bro I dont care what anybody says. He did everything they told him to do. I watched that title run...from a writing perspective...this guy did nothing wrong. Now if they feel he's injury prone...they can't depend on him...whatever...that's a seperate issue! While he was champion he did nothing wrong! I thought he did a good job, I thought he was a believable champion, I thought he cut a fine promo, I thought he had heat! So what was going on behind the scenes I don't know," said Vince Russo.

Almost four years on from his run as WWE Champion, the Modern Day Maharaja has been unable to replicate his biggest success. This can be narrowed down to both poor booking and injury setbacks.

Jinder Mahal is now involved in a feud with his former friend Drew McIntyre

It seems as though Drew McIntyre continuously struggles to maintain his friendships. Just a few months after his feud with former best friend Sheamus, The Scottish Warrior now seems to be getting into it with his former 3MB teammate Jinder Mahal.

The two former WWE Champions faced off on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Despite securing the victory, McIntyre lost an important possession to his opponent. Mahal has now taken possession of Drew McIntyre's family heirloom, his Scottish Claymore.

It will be interesting to see where WWE goes with this storyline, as there is a lot of potential for some great storytelling.

Where do you think this feud between Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal is headed? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Jack Cunningham